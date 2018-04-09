Batang Gilas loses to Kiwis

Batang Gilas went cold in the second quarter as it fell prey to New Zealand, 76-60, yesterday in the battle for third place in the 2018 FIBA Asia Under-16 championships at the Foshan Lingnan Mingzhu Gymnasium in Foshan, China.



The Nationals gave the Kiwis all they could handle in the opening period but scored only seven points while allowing 24 on the other end that set the tone for the lopsided result.

Batang Gilas, which gave host China a big scare in a 60-54 semifinal loss last Saturday, finished fourth, but more importantly, advanced into this year’s FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup in Argentina. (Jerome Lagunzad)

