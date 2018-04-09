Cacai may natutunan kay Ahron

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

ALL’S well that ends well.

Singer-comedienne Cacai Bautista has said that she and actor Ahron Villena are now in good terms as she had finally healed a broken heart.



“Gumising na lang ako isang umaga wala na. Hindi na ako galit, hindi na masakit. Tapos happy na ako,” said Cacai when asked how she got over a broken heart, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

“Pagtinitignan ko ‘yung picture niya, dati gusto mong suntukin ‘yung picture niya sa phone. Pero ‘yung ibang picture niya binura ko na po pero may natira pa rin,” she said.

Cacai recalled the first time she met Ahron again in three years.

“Nung nagkita po kami, ang sarap ng feeling na wala na akong naramdaman after almost three years,” she said. “Hi! Tapos nagyakapan. Nagtatawanan na lang kami hanggang sa tuloy-tuloy na.”

Cacai and Ahron are now doing movie called “Harry and Patty.” It would be recalled that Cacai got broken-hearted when Ahron publicly admitted that they were never in a relationship despite being so close together.

“It’s about magbest friends na nagkahiwalay and then nagtagpo uli. Ayun, nagka-in-love-an. Simple lang ‘yung story.

Naka pattern ba ito sa amin?” she laughed.

Cacai, 39, also confessed the lessons learned from her friendship with Ahron.

“Kailangan talaga ‘pag nagmahal ka may mga sitwasyon na hindi mo talaga dapat baguhin ‘yung sarili mo eh,” she said.

“Kasi pag mahal ka ng tao, tanggap ka ng tao hindi mo talaga babaguhin eh. I changed most of myself. So hindi pala, kasi walang natira. As in wasak! Walang natira! Naubos! So hindi pala dapat ganun.

“Pero I understood him. I understand na ganun kasi I loved him. Kaya nga sabi ko hindi ko talaga tatanggapin ‘yung pelikula kung hindi ako okay. Kasi hindi ko naman maatim na makasama ‘yung tao na nakasamaan mo ng loob or something,” she added.

Cacai said that she is dating guys these days.

“I dated some guys. Pero kasi andun pa rin ako sa estado na kapag hindi binigay sayo na ‘ah, itotodo ko itong babae na ito. I will pursue this.’ Pag hindi ko naramdaman na ganun, okay ba-bye;

“Kung gugustuhin ako ng lalaki, gustuhin mo talaga ako. Mag-aaksaya ako ng panahon sa’yo sino ka ba? Ang ganda ko kaya, hello!” she said.

Cacai will stage her 15th year anniversary in showbiz with a concert entitled

“Cacai Kinse” at the Music Museum in Greenhills San Juan City on April 6. Joining her are PBB winner Maymay Entrata and Jona.

Abunda also presented Cacai with a trophy and encouraged her to deliver a speech.

“I would like to thank my parents for having me and having this face, this very gorgeous face;

I would like to thank all my mentors in theater, in show business. Hindi ko na po iisa-isahin at alam nyo na po kung sino kayo. I would like to thank my relatives and my family, my sisters and my brother, my friends who believed in me for 15 years;

“And to all the people who did not believe in me. Thank you so much. To all my haters. I don’t hate you. I love you! Because love made my 15 years. It’s all because of love and I love my life for 15 years and I’m going to love my life. Thank you so much!” Cacai added.

