Floyd mulls UFC fight

1 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Floyd Mayweather says if he fights again it will be in a mixed martial arts bout but added he’s not focused on getting in the ring again with Conor McGregor.



“McGregor has other things to deal with,” Mayweather said Saturday.

Mayweather told Showtime sports that if he comes out of retirement it would be against the wishes of his trusted adviser Al Haymon.

Related

comments