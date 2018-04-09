La Salle, NU boost lineups

National University secured a blue-chip recruit in Chiang Kai Shek College star John Galinato while La Salle lured a pair of Adamson vital cogs as top UAAP contenders continued their strong buildup in one of the busiest off-seasons in league history.

The Bulldogs, determined to make it back to the Final Four round, shored up their backcourt with the arrival of the 5-foot-11 Galinato, arguably the most offensively-gifted scorer coming out of the high school ranks this year.

Aside from Galinato, the Bulldogs also got the commitment of former Bullpups wingman Migs Oczon, another lethal three-point specialist.

Meanwhile, the Green Archers got a strong boost in their rebuilding process with the entry of athletic big man Tyrus Hill and stocky guard Kurt Lojera, who both played as backups at the Falcons last year.

The 6-foot-5 Hill was initially reported taking an offer from an NCAA Division I school in the US. (Jerome Lagunzad)

