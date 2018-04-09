NFA Council abolition backed

- Home
House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez yesterday backed President Duterte’s directive to abolish the National Food Authority Council to address the country’s rice supply woes.
“Personally, I think we don’t need such a Council. We already have an NFA Administrator. Now, if he would only do his job I don’t think we would have any problem on rice supply,” Alvarez said.
He also backed reconstituting the council, noting that a congressional probe may be needed to determine the necessary amendments to Presidential Decree 4, as amended by PD 1770 which created the Council. (Charissa L. Atienza)
