NFA Council abolition backed

House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez yesterday backed President Duterte’s directive to abolish the National Food Authority Council to address the country’s rice supply woes.



“Personally, I think we don’t need such a Council. We already have an NFA Administrator. Now, if he would only do his job I don’t think we would have any problem on rice supply,” Alvarez said.

He also backed reconstituting the council, noting that a congressional probe may be needed to determine the necessary amendments to Presidential Decree 4, as amended by PD 1770 which created the Council. (Charissa L. Atienza)

