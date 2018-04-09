NPAs admit killing Lumad

DAVAO CITY – The New People’s Army has owned up to the killing of an indigenous peoples mandatory representative in North Cotabato, accusing the slain official to be an intelligence agent of the military who was allegedly earning at the expense of fellow Lumad.



In a statement, the spokesperson of the Mt. Apo Subregional Operations Command Isabel Santiago said they were the perpetrators in the killing of Antonio P. Takinan and the injury of his brother-in-law Robilio Tambunan in Barangay Tagbak, Magpet, North Cotabato, around 4:30 p.m. of April 4.

Both were aboard their motorcycle when NPA operatives ambushed them.

Tambunan fought back, got injured and escaped while Takinan who was driving the vehicle was killed.

The NPA rebels seized a .45 caliber pistol from Takinan.

According to the rebels, the Lumad representative allegedly recruited IPs to be paramilitary fighters whose actions led to various human rights violations, the NPA said.

The NPA also claimed the death of three Scout Rangers on March 39 in an encounter in Sitio Karan-kararn, Brgy. Guma, Digos City. (Yas D. Ocampo)

