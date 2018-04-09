PBA: Magnolia takes loss positively

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok coach Chito Victolero is certain that loss to the San Miguel Beermen in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals will only make them a better team moving forward.

The Hotshots suffered one of the biggest meltdowns in the history of the PBA Finals, blowing a 23-point third quarter lead before falling in double overtime, 108-99, that gave the Beermen their fourth straight title in the season-opening conference Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

But despite a 4-1 defeat in the best-of-seven series, Victolero expressed confidence that the Hotshots will come back stronger – beginning with the Commissioner’s Cup where they will parade Vernon Macklin as import.

“It was a good experience for our team, sayang nga lang hindi namin nakuha or nakamit yung championship na inaasam namin,” said Victolero moments after his team lost to SMB.

“Pero para sa akin magandang experience ito para sa team namin. Actually rebuilding stage pa kami pero to be able to play in the finals against a very strong team maganda na for us.”

“Kaya positive ako na malaki ang maitutulong nito para sa team namin, and hopefully magkaroon pa kami ng maraming opportunities na makapsok sa finals hanggamg makuha naming yng title,” added Victolero.

Paul Lee echoed Victolero’s sentiments, saying the experience will be beneficial in the Hotshots’ bid to win their first title since the 2014 Grand Slam season.

“Lahat naman dumadaan sa ganitong masakit na experience e… maski ang SMB dumaan sa ganito noon bago sila naging champion. So kami, yun din ang nasa isip namin,” said Lee.

