Poor iron play frustrates Tiger

1 SHARES Share Tweet

AUGUSTA, United States (AFP) – Tiger Woods admitted frustration and disappointment with slow progress in his comeback from back surgery after struggling off the tee again in Saturday’s third round of the Masters.



The 14-time major winner, who had not competed at Augusta National since 2015 because of nagging back issues, fired a level-par 72 to stand on 4-over 220 after 54 holes in his first major since 2015.

The 42-year-old American, who underwent spinal fusion surgery last year, had notched two top-5 finishes in tuneups last month to spark ‘‘Tigermania’’ excitement that he was ready to again contend in majors.

But he hit only 4-of-14 fairways and again struggled with iron shots on a course where he won four green jackets after having no such issues coming into the week.

‘‘That’s why it’s disappointing and a little bit frustrating,’’ Woods said. ‘‘But I haven’t been sharp with them. Given the fact that I was playing well coming in, my practice sessions have been good, I just have not executed the way that I have been.’’

It’s not like Woods isn’t trying to solve his iron deficiencies.

‘‘I know what the problem is,’’ he said. ‘‘I’m struggling trying to fix it on the fly and trusting it.’’

Where Woods and his fans had dreamed of seeing him on Sunday chase a 15th major title, and first since the 2008 US Open, they will settle for him trying to shoot 67 or 68 and finish at par or better for the week.

‘‘I wish this week would have been a little bit better,’’ Woods said. ‘‘Hopefully tomorrow I can shoot something, get me to even par or even in the red. That will be a good goal tomorrow and hopefully I can get it done.’’

Once a maestro over Augusta National’s four par-5 holes, Woods is simply a mess now, 1-under on them for the week with two bogeys and a birdie Saturday.

‘‘Played the par-5s awful,’’ Woods said. ‘‘I’m hitting so many good putts. They’re just not going in. But I’m not hitting it close enough. I’m not getting up there and not taking advantage of the par-5s and consequently a good round is even par.’’

What he wants to see is improvement in his short game as a sign of progress to the long-term goal of competing in majors once again, his next chance coming in June’s US Open at Shinnecock.

Related

comments