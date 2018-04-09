Senators laud PH veterans

Two senators urged Filipinos yesterday never to forget the sacrifices of veterans who valiantly fought for the country’s liberty.



In her message for Araw ng Kagitingan or Day of Valor today and Philippine Veterans’ Week, Sen. Grace Poe called on Filipinos to commemorate and salute the country’s veterans who “exemplified true patriotism and gallantry for our democracy.”

Sen. Joel Villanueva stressed the need to “remember our valiant soldiers who lost their lives for our own.”

“Araw ng Kagitingan further reminds us to be brave and courageous amidst the oppressors,” Villanueva said. (Hannah L. Torregoza)

