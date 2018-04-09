Visayas match play golf today

The third MVPSF Visayas Regional Match Play Championship gets going today with the region’s leading and rising players plus a slew of aces from Luzon clashing for top honors in the men’s and ladies divisions at the Cebu Country Club.



The field slugs it out in a 36-hole stroke play tournament in the first two days with the top 32 in the men’s category and top 16 in the women’s section advancing to the tournament proper where play shifts to match beginning Wednesday.

After the first round of the knockout phase, the survivors brace for the grueling stage with two matches set on Thursday, the morning quarters and the semis in the afternoon.

Local ace LJ Go, who topped the recent pro qualifying school, heads the men’s division that also drew the likes of Luzon players Carl Corpus and Paolo Wong along with Mark Dy, Jovi Neri, Peter Po and Weiju Gao.

