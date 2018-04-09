Wanlu, PH ambassador of puppetry

By Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love.” – Bryant H. McGill

PH AMBASSADOR OF PUPPETRY: Filipino ventriloquist Wanlu has been travelling to different countries year after year, representing the country in various international puppetry events.



In previous years, he and his family of puppeteers performed at the University Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in Malaysia before early childhood education teachers and students. It was followed by a performance at the Malaysian International Puppetry Festival held at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center (KLPAC) in front of dignitaries from different embassies.

Wanlu was also invited to do a lecture and perform at the Japanese Ventriloquist Festival in Tokyo last June. The Japanese Ventriloquist Association (JVA) headed by Mr. Takeshi Ikeda asked Wanlu to lecture on how puppetry was used to help typhoon victims in Tacloban.

After his lecture, Wanlu performed his puppetry act and found the experience very interesting because every sentence he uttered was translated from English to Japanese.

AMBASSADOR RAISES OWN FUNDS: Wanlu has also been invited to perform in Indonesia, Borneo, as well as Egypt and Kazhakstan. However, due to insufficient funding, Wanlu can’t participate in all these festivals.

Wanlu and his party are once again invited to two international puppetry festivals this year. These will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam in October and Phuket, Thailand in November.

To fund for their travel, the company is mounting a show at Solaire Theater in August entire families.

Wanlu promises it will be a fun night of music and puppetry.

Tickets will be available in June through Ticket World.

FIRST CHILDREN’S BOOK: Wanlu has just released his first children’s book entitled “Ang Batang Gustong Maging Papet” where his puppet Nicolo is featured as a young boy who dreams of being a puppet.

The book is special, he says, because it was co-written by a couple of students from schools in Antipolo City as well as by an orphan from the Dating Daan Foundation. The book teaches children a moral lesson on gratitude and takes the reader to an epic journey of laughter and imagination. Copies are available through www.wanlu.net

