Wild Card wishful wins Wishcovery

After getting eliminated but afterwards, managing to win Wishcovery’s wild card round, Princess Sevillena of Metro Manila has emerged victorious during the competition’s grand finals held on March 27, Tuesday, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



The 24-year-old supply chain coordinator has won P1 million cash prize, another guaranteed P1 million worth of management contract with Breakthrough and Milestones Productions International (BMPI), a recording deal with Star Music, a house and lot courtesy of Bria Homes, and a brand-new car.

She will also be flying to New York, U.S.A. for a makeover by stylist Richie Rich and for a musical training with stage director Joe Barros.

A fitting finale

During the grand finals, Sevillena has competed in five “Wish rounds” against four other Wishfuls, namely Carmela Ariola, Kimberly Baluzo, Hacel Bartolome, and Louie Anne Culala.

The scores from the first two rounds came from the contenders’ Grand Finals Wish Bus performances.

In the third round, the grand finalists sung a medley of OPM pieces they have performed throughout the competition. This portion was scored by New York-based foreign reactors – Rich, and high-profile talent agency chief, Cicero Oca.

The fourth round was a live collaboration among the Wishful 5. They delivered a dashing rendition of “Discovered,” an original penned by hitmaker Jungee Marcelo especially for the competition’s grand finale.

Meanwhile, the fifth round witnessed the ultimate vocal clash among the five finalists as they sang their respective solo numbers.

