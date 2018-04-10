3 die by drowning

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Liezle Basa Iñigo and Erwin Beleo

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – Two individuals were reported dead in separate drowning incidents in Lingayen on Sunday. Victim William Daet, 34, died while swimming at Tambobong beach in Dasol with co-workers.



The other drowning victim, identified as Rudy Esponja, 19, reportedly drowned while bathing at a beach in Nibaliw Vidal, San Fabian.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy from Benguet was found dead near the shorelines of Barangay Pugo in BAUANG, La Union, Chief Inspector Silverio Ordinando Jr., La Union police information officer, identified the fatality as Vicente Kulas, 16.

Related

comments