Beauty queen tells public: Be responsible travelers

By Robert R. Requintina

Miss Philippines Cynthia Tomalla has called on the people to be environment friendly and be responsible travelers through waste management.



“For me, it should be the traveler who should be responsible for their trash. If they’re traveling, they should know how to pick up their trash and throw it properly. Everyone should be aware of how to take care of our planet because we only have one planet. Everyone should be an eco-warrior and everyone should be environmental friendly,” said Tomalla during send-off held in Timog, Quezon City over the weekend.

Tomalla, 22, left the Philippines on April 9 to represent the country in the Miss Eco International beauty pageant which will be held in Zamalek, Egypt from April 10-27.

The Cebuana beauty queen made the comments when asked about the waste management issue in Siargao and the temporary closure of Boracay, a small island in Aklan known for resorts and beaches.

‘I respect with the decision they made. I think it is timely. We all should know that we should take care of Mother Earth. I went to Boracay last January and I felt that we need to do something. And I think closing for some months will be good for the ocean and everything to rejuvenate with the help of the rehabilitation of the natural resources,” Tomalla said.

She added: “I’m really close to this advocacy because I love to travel. And I want the world, the travelers, to know how to be responsible when traveling like bringing metallic straws to lessen the use of plastic, and also helping the locals when it comes to the environment.”

Tomalla is the last of four Miss World Philippines 2017 beauty queens who will compete abroad. Recent victories for the reigning batch were Teresita Marquez who won Reina Hispanoamericana; and Sophia Senoron, Miss Multinational.

Laura Lehmann also made it to the semis of Miss World 2017 pageant.

Arnold L. Vegafria, Miss World Philippines national director, advised Tomalla to enjoy the pageant and be friendly to the other candidates.

“No pressure but just have fun and do your best to bring home the crown. Just be friendly and try your best.

Everything will depend on your performance,” said Vegafria.

Tomalla replied: “I will. My sisters set the bar so high. But this pressure brings out a positive vibe in me that makes me more motivated to come home with a crown.”

“I am positive that she will bring home the crown. There’s a saying that good luck comes in threes, right?” said Vegafria.

Tomalla has already hatched her master plan in case she wins. “I am looking forward to work with non-government agencies and with my hometown in Macrohon, Southern Leyte. I want to spread awareness about sustainable tourism and responsible traveling.”

