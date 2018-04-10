Cagers, Patriots in KO match

By Jerome Lagunzad

Game Today (Muntinlupa Sports Complex)

7 p.m. – Parañaque vs Muntinlupa

(Semifinals, do-or-die match)

Host Muntinlupa and Parañaque go at it anew for the final time tonight at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex with the winner earning the right to face Batangas City in the best-of-three Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Anta Rajah Cup finals.



The third-ranked Cagers are expected to draw strength from their ardent supporters as they will come into the 7 p.m. sudden-death showdown riding the crest of a 66-56 victory over the erstwhile streaking seventh-seeded Patriots over the weekend.

Aside from getting an opportunity to take on the top-seeded Athletics, who swept their way past No. 4 Valenzuela Classic in the other semis, the Cagers and the Patriots will keep themselves in the hunt for the league’s bragging rights as the inaugural champions who will take home a cool R1million from Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao, also the league founder, is also preparing a 24-inch trophy, patterned after the Larry O’Brien plum being given to the NBA titlist. He has also earmarked R500,000 for the bridesmaid finisher.

That should be enough for all protagonists from the remaining finals hopefuls to give it their all, with former pro Chito Jaime out to lead the way anew for Muntinlupa after exploding for 26 points and hauling down 11 rebounds the last time out.

Former Mapua star Allan Mangahas and undersized Letran big man Felix Apreku, along with ex-University of the Philippines stalwart Dave Moralde and University of the East product Pari Llagas, are all expected to provide Jaime the needed support.

