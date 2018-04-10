CEU seeks D-L semis vs Zark’s

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Pasig City Sports Center)

2 p.m. – Gamboa Coffee Mix vs Che’Lu Bar and Grill

4 p.m. – Zark’s Burger-Lyceum vs CEU

Higher seeded teams, Centro Escolar University and Che’Lu Bar and Grill, brace for a tough grind against their respective quarterfinal rivals as the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup playoff round gets going today at the Pasig City Sports Center.



The third-ranked Scorpions, armed with a twice-to-beat advantage, are expected to have their hands full in their 4 p.m. collision with the sixth-seeded Zark’s Burgers Jawbreakers built around the core of NCAA finalist Lyceum Pirates.

If and when prized Congolese center Rod Ebondo gets the green light to suit up after being sidelined by a back injury in their last three matches in the eliminations, CEU should be tipped as the favorites courtesy of its 91-85 victory over Zark’s Burgers in their initial meeting last Feb. 20.

Scorpions coach Yong Garcia, however, remains wary, aware that the Jawbreakers are primed up to make an ambush and push his wards to their limit. “We know what they’re capable of so I don’t see any reason why we should take them lightly. We’re expecting nothing less than a tight battle,” he said.

The fourth-seeded Revellers, also equipped with a playoff bonus, are also doing their best not to be lulled into a false of complacency as they square off with the upstart Coffee Lovers of fifth-ranked Gamboa Coffee Mix in the 2 p.m. opener.

Che’Lu Bar and Grill defeated Gamboa Coffee Mix, 79-73, in their previous encounter, but Revellers coach Stevenson Tiu admitted they cannot look past the Coffee Lovers who have proven they can upstage the perceived favorites.

“Just like us, they are also eager to prove that they belong in the playoffs. They could play with more sense of urgency since their backs are against the wall. That’s why we need to match their intensity right from the get-go,” he said.

Aside from the 6-foot-7 Ebondo, a usual double-double machine, the Jawbreakers should also need to slow down the Scorpions’ solid local crew bannered by heady guard Orlan Wamar, Judel Fuentes, Rich Guinitaran and Mark Neil Cruz.

“Any opportunity for us to get better, we’ll take it. It’s gonna prepare us for the bigger picture. And I think we’re gonna be okay,” said Zark’s Burgers coach Topex Robinson. “I cannot say that I’m confident but all I can say is we’re gonna play our brand of basketball.”

The Coffee Lovers are also determined to make the most of their breakthrough playoff appearance. “Kahit twice-to-beat sila (Revellers), itong mga bata, sige lang ng sige. Kung ano man ang opportunity, tatanggapin namin. Hopefully mabigyan namin sila ng magandang laban,” said Gamboa Coffee Mix coach Jinino Manansala.

Fil-Am sensation Trevis Jackson, still dealing with some pain on his ankle, is tipped to lead the Coffee lovers’ charge alongside Aris Dionisio and Chris Bitoon while the Revellers will bank on the likes of RK Ilagan, Jeepy Faundo and Allyn Bulanadi.

