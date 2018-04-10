Coast Guard records 4 weekend sea mishaps

By Betheena Kae Unite

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is still searching for the 17 Filipinos onboard a landing craft that went adrift off Fortune Island in Nasugbu Batangas early Monday.



This was only one of four sea incidents reported over the weekend in the country, PCG officials said.

The PCG added there were three other separate sea accidents reported in Palawan, Camarines Norte and Samar over the weekend.

The 14 people involved in the Palawan sea mishap was already rescued after they were found in an island in El Nido, Palawan.

The boat captain said rough sea condition prompted them to ditch their motorized banca, which eventually submerged.

Meanwhile, the 19 passengers involved in the Camarines Norte accident were also rescued off Sitio Angalan, Banocboc, Calaguas Island on Saturday.

One of the ill-fated boat’s crew, identified as Melchor Bacar, said huge waves damaged their boat prompting them to send a distress signal.

10 passengers were also rescued Saturday from a half-submerged banca bound for Catbalogan City, Samar.

The vessel was supposedly also damaged by strong waves.

PCG officials reminded boat operators to always practice safety measures while in transit.

“Hindi dapat tayo magsawalang bahala,” Captain Armand Balilo, PCG spokesman, said.

