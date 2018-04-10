Cop shoots mom dead

By YAS D. OCAMPO

DAVAO CITY – A rookie cop from Davao del Norte is now in hot water after accidentally killing his own mother with his service pistol, Saturday.



According to police, the incident happened in the residence of victim Emma Dumapig in Purok 1, Brgy. San Roque, New Corella, Davao del Norte, with her son, identified as PO1 Emmanuel Dumapig, dry firing his gun, unaware that there was a bullet in the chamber.

The bullet passed through a mirror and into the wall of his mother’s room, hitting her through the left cheek.

The suspect rushed his mother to the Bishop Joseph Reagan Hospital in Tagum City but she was eventually pronounced dead on arrival.

