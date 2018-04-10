Councilor nabbed for drugs

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Zaldy Comanda

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet – A municipal councilor from Pasil in Kalinga was arrested in a buy-bust operation in the city of Tabuk, Sunday.



Local police identified the suspect as Dexter Gayawet Batalao, 31. Records show he was under surveillance for some time prior to his arrest.

Chief Supt. Edward Carrabza, regional director, said joint operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch, the Kalinga Drug Enforcement Unit, and Tabuk police nabbed the suspect at around 2:30 a.m.

One heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containg shabu was confiscated from Batalao. He also yielded an Ingram submachine gun with silencer.

Further search of his home led to the discovery of four more heat-sealed transparent sachet containing shabu as with assorted drug paraphernalia.

Related

comments