Explosive PSL games

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

4:15 p.m. – Petron vs Cocolife

7:00 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs Foton

Four top teams armed with twice-to-beat advantages in the quarterfinals take center stage today as they try to gain more confidence ahead of the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix playoffs at The Arena in San Juan City.



Powerhouse Petron (8-1), stunned by Sta. Lucia in straight-sets last week, aims to get back on the winnining track and maintain its hold of the lead as it takes on third-running Cocolife (6-3) in what promises to be an explosive showdown at 4:15 p.m.

Defending champion F2 Logistics (8-1) intends to stretch its winning streak to eight matches and continue setting the pace as the Cargo Movers square off with the fourth-running Foton Tornadoes at 7 p.m.

The Cargo Movers defeated the Tornadoes in four sets in their previous meeting last March 17. But F2 Logistics still won’t have any reason to have the same result ease since Foton looked more dangerous than ever with the arrival of Channon Thompson.

A long-time member of Trinidad and Tobago national team, Thompson proved she’s worth the gamble in replacing American Brooke Kranda after leading Foton to a pair of big victories over Cignal and Generika-Ayala last week.

Aside from Thompson who averaged 26 points, including four blocks, in their last two matches, the Tornadoes are also thrilled to see former National University star Dindin Santiago-Manabat flash her deadly form of old after being sidelined by an ACL injury last year.

Thompson and Santiago-Manabat, together with Canadian import Elizabeth Wendel, are all expected to be high on the defensive plans of the Cargo Movers who have been on a tear behind the likes of reigning tourney MVP MJ Perez, Kennedy Bryan, locals Aby Maraño, Ara Galang and crafty setter Kim Fajardo.

