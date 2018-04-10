Kaya, Davao prevail

- Home
By Jonas Terrado
Kaya-Iloilo handed early leader JPV-Marikina its first loss while the Davao Aguilas nailed their first victory in Philippines Football League action over the weekend.
Eric Giganto scored 13 minutes after kickoff before goalkeeper Ref Cuaresma preserved a clean sheet as Kaya downed JPV, 1-0, Saturday in the first of the club’s final two home matches at the University of Makati Field before beginning its official transfer to Iloilo.
James Younghusband struck in the 38th and Davao beat Stallion-Laguna, 1-0, to barge into the win column Sunday at the Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan, Laguna.
Kaya and Davao moved in a tie for second place with four points apiece, two behind JPV for the lead.
The victory over JPV allowed Kaya to redeem itself after blowing a lead in a midweek 2-1 defeat to defending champion Ceres-Negros in Bacolod City.
JPV lost after starting the season with a pair of 2-1 wins over Global-Cebu and Stallion.