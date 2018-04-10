MNLF reiterates support for Rody

By Nonoy E. Lacson

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Senior leaders of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) yesterday vowed to continue their support of President Duterte’s ongoing peace and development efforts in Sulu.



Outgoing Armed Forces of the Philippines, Western Mindanao Command (AFP-WestMinCom) Commander Lt. Gen. Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., over the weekend, appealed to MNLF Central Committee Chair Yusop Jikiri and his officials to continue helping the government and the military restore peace and development in the province.

Jikiri since assured Galvez the MNLF will do everything in their capacity to help President Duterte in his peace and development campaign in the province, including the eventual elimination of such lawless elements as the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

“We have suggested to Lt. Gen. Galvez some measures that the MNLF can adopt in coordination with the military to put an end to the activities of the lawless groups like the Abus in Sulu,” Jikiri said.

Jikiri said the MNLF has enough supporters in the province that could make this possible.

“Our forces are still there, we know the terrain of Sulu, more so we know these people, their relatives and where they live in the province,” Jikiri said.

“We can just talk to them or appeal to them to stop their doings or face the consequences imposed by the government on them,” he added.

