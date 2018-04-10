PNP honors PH veterans

By Martin A. Sadongdong

The Philippine National Police on Day of Valor or Araw ng Kagitingan recognized the heroics of Filipino war veterans who risked their lives to defend the country’s freedom.



“The men and women of the PNP join our nation in giving honors to the Filipino soldiers who gave their lives and treasure so that we may all live in peace and freedom,” said Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesperson.

“We pay respect to the heroes whose lives were sacrificed and whose blood was poured during the war in an unbroken tradition of a true Filipino valor thirsting for freedom,” Bulalacao added.

Also called “Bataan Day,” Araw ng Kagitingan is a public holiday which commemorates the epic struggle of Filipino soldiers who, with American forces, defended Bataan and Corregidor from Japanese invasion until it fell on April 9, 1942 during the World War II, according to history records.

It was also during this time that the infamous “Death March” happened, when Japanese forces forcibly ordered 76,000 captured Filipino and American soldiers to travel 140 kilometers on foot from Mariveles, Bataan to a camp in Capas, Tarlac, records said.

Many of the starved, sick, and beaten soldiers died on the way, thus the name, while halfway in San Fernando City, Pampanga, surviving ones were forced to board a cargo train to reach their destination but many died due to suffocation.

