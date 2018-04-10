Revival of peace talks urged

By Martin A. Sadongdong

Leftist groups staged yesterday a rally in front of the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City as they pushed for the resumption of peace talks and the release of all political prisoners in the country.



The rallyists, led by members of the Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU), brought placards and tarpaulins showing their plea to free the political prisoners, among them are their leaders detained at Camp Crame: National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) consultant Rafael Baylosis and his son-in-law KMU organizer Marklen Maojo Maga.

“The practice of filing trumped-up charges using fake and planted evidence against activists should be stopped. Maojo and Raffy are victims of Duterte’s fascist tactics to suppress dissent, and they must be released as a matter of justice,” said KMU chairperson Elmer Labog during the rally, which was held along with the commemoration of the 76th year anniversary of the Araw ng Kagitingan or the Day of Valor. .

