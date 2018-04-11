2 dead, 6 injured in crane collapse

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Dhel Nazario

Two people died while six others were injured yesterday after a metal crane crashed onto a commercial building on EDSA corner P. Celle Street in Pasay City.



One of the fatalities was the crane operator identified as Jonathan Diserdo, 32, of Monocrete Construction; while the other one remains unidentified.

Injured were security guards Kumbo Mabinay, 24, and Jay Ballon, 29, both detailed at the construction site; crane erectors Liu Shen Xiu, 30; Francisco Angcatan, 59; Melvin Yosores, 28; and Elmer Sedol, 46.

Based on initial investigation, the crane tower at the construction site of an STI Building was being raised in order to add mast when the pressure of the hydraulic cylinder went low. The crane tower collapsed, landing on the adjacent Core Town building.

The crane operator died at the San Juan De Dios Hospital while the other unidentified male fatality died on site after being hit by the collapsed tower. The six injured victims were at the Core Town building’s comfort room on the fourth floor when the incident happened. They are being treated at the same hospital.

Related

comments