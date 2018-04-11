2 dead women found

By Malu Cadelina Manar

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Residents of a remote village in Matalam, North Cotabato were shocked Monday discovering two female cadavers in a nearby sugar plantation.



Senior Inspector Sunny Leoncito, chief of Matalam Police, said the still unidentified victims bore a number of gunshot wounds in different parts of their bodies.

Police theorized the two have been killed somewhere, with the bodies being dumped by the culprits in the sugar cane plantation owned by a certain Laga Unsil Tagitikan.

The bodies, according to Leoncito, are already in a state of decomposition when found. Scenes of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered from the crime scene a pair of slippers and blue jeans, among others.

