Briton falls in drug sting

By Mike U. Crismundo

BUTUAN CITY – A British national visiting as tourist in Siargao was nabbed by authorities following an anti-illegal drug operation at a hotel in Barangay Poblacion 5, General Luna, over the weekend.



Police identified the suspect as Liam Cox, 32. According to the arresting officers, the suspect was completely surprised when they swooped in at Drop Inn, at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

“The said operation was a High Impact Operation (HIO) and it makes a significant effect in the illegal drug situation in Siargao Islands particularly in the municipality of General Luna, the Surfing Capital of the Philippines and a center of tourism in Siargao Island in the province of Surigao del Norte,” said PDEA 13 Regional Director Aileen T. Lovitos.

Also arrested in the same operation were Kirby Clet, alias “Kitoy,” 30, a registered nurse; Fernando B. Dycueco, 54, barangay councilman from the town of Dapa; and a certain Rolf Jingle Congreso, 24.

Seized during the drug operation were some 500 grams of dried marijuana leaves with estimated street value of P185, 000 and other drug paraphernalia. The suspects are currently detained at the regional office of PDEA 13.

