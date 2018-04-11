Drug peddler killed after shooting cop

By Kate Louise B. Javier

An alleged drug peddler was killed by a police officer after he shot an undercover cop during a buy-bust operation in Valenzuela City, Monday night.



Allan Trongkoso, a resident of Malinta in Valenzuela City, succumbed to two gunshot wounds – one in the chest and another in the shoulder.

Police said PO3 Antonio Apis, who acted as a poseur-buyer, sustained a gunshot wound in the left arm but is now in stable condition at Valenzuela Medical Center.

According to police report, joint operatives of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit and Philippine Drug Enforcement Unit-CAMANAVA conducted a buy-bust against Trongkoso after an asset reported his alleged involvement in illegal drug trade.

Trongkoso handed a sachet of shabu worth P300 to Apis on Balubaran Street around 6:30 p.m. Howeverm he allegedly drew a .38-caliber gun and shot Apis after sensing that he was transacting with an undercover cop. This prompted another operative, SPO1 Roberto Santillan, to fire back, hitting Trongkoso twice in the body, police said.

Both Trongkoso ang Apis were rushed to the hospital where the suspect was declared dead on arrival.

