Eula Valdes says life with partner can be boring

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

ACTRESS Eula Valdes has revealed that her life with partner actor Rocky Salumbides is boring because they don’t have anything in common.



“I said that in jest. What’s there? Nine Years! Of course we’re still together. That’s more important than saying na alam mo na …we’re surviving! We’re surviving together!” said Valdes during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

Valdes said that the only thing that bond them together is music.

“Siguro ang nae-enjoy lang namin together ay music because ang mom niya is seven years older sa akin;

“We have nothing in common pero siguro ang inam naman n’yan napag-aaralan niya ‘yung gusto ni Eula. Ako naman may mga bagay na nakasanayan na niya ‘okay naman pala ito.’

“Ini-introduce naman niya sa akin so nae-enjoy din namin but as individuals, we have nothing in common,” said Valdes, who currently stars on the popular primetime series “The Good Son.”

The actress also said that Salumbides is the jealous type of boyfriend. “Oh yes! At saka s’ya yung tatay…tatay ko.”

Valdes, 49, said that she has not discussed marriage seriously with Salumbides who is 12 years younger than her.

“Before pero kasi hindi pa kami annulled eh…..ni Richard (Litonjua),” she said.

In 2007, Valdes confirmed her separation from Litonjua who is currently based in Australia.

Asked about the importance of sex in their relationship, Valdes said: “Ako sasabihin ko lang for me. Kasi kung mahal mo ‘yung tao, it doesn’t matter kung wala kayong sex. Pero syempre once in a while okay kung hinahanap mo.”

“S’ya (Salumbides) importante sa kanya ‘yun. Pero ang tanong mo is sa akin. ‘Yun ang isang bagay na kung minsan pinagtatalunan namin…..to the point na sinabi ko ‘alam mo kawawa ka naman why don’t you look younger (partner).

Ganun ako ka-open,” she said.

But Valdez pointed out that her love for Salumbides is beyond sex. They have been living-in for nine years now.

“Ganun ako ka-open. Pero dun mo rin malalaman kung mahal ka ba. ‘Yun ang sabi ko sa ka niya my love for you is beyond sexual..beyond physical,” she added.

Related

comments