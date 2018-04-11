Fugitive Koreans nabbed

By Jun Ramirez

Two South Korean brothers wanted by their government for swindling were arrested by Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents in Cebu over the weekend.



BI Commissioner Jaime Morente identified the suspects as Choi Sunghyun, 32, and Choi Sungmin, 35. They were arrested last Friday in a house along Fortuna Street in Mandaue City by members of the bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU).

The South Korean embassy disclosed that between February and April of 2011 Choi Sung Hyun duped several compatriots in investing into a sham business earning a total of 360 million won.

Choi Sungmin, on the other hand, is said to have amassed $40,000 in a similar modus. Morente said the two were operating a diving center in Punta Engaño, Mactan, Cebu, when arrested.

