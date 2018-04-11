GMA Regional TV rounds off March with awards

GMA Network’s regional arm, GMA Regional TV (RTV), continues to forge ahead, rounding off the first quarter of 2018 with various awards and successful events all over the country.



At the Gandingan 2018: The 12th UPLB Isko’t Iska’s Multi-media Awards held last March 17, GMA RTV took home four core awards including the Most Development-Oriented TV Station.

North Central Luzon’s top-rating local news program “Balitang Amianan” was conferred the Most Development-Oriented News Program award. Meanwhile, veteran broadcast journalist Tek Ocampo of “One Mindanao” was recognized as Best News Anchor, while Lou-Anne Mae Rondina of “Balitang Bisdak” was named as Best Field Reporter.

At the 2018 Aninaw Media Awards by the University of Pangasinan held last March 17, GMA RTV took home five major awards. “Balitang Amianan” won Best News Program. Its anchor, CJ Torida, was honored as Most Outstanding News Presenter of the Year (Male Category) and as the Most Popular TV Personality of the Year. Joanne Ponsoy, on the other hand, was named as Most Outstanding News Presenter of the Year (Female Category) and Alfe Tulagan was recognized as the Best Field Reporter of the Year (Male Category).

GMA RTV also won as the Best Regional TV Network at the 2018 Platinum Stallion Media Awards by Trinity University of Asia.

“We are happy to be recognized by these universities for our local programs, activities, and other efforts to help improve the lives of Filipinos and communities in the regions,” says GMA Regional TV Department Vice President and head Oliver Amoroso. “Every time we find ourselves doubting how far we can go, we just remember how far we have come,” he adds.

During the whole month of March, GMA Regional TV went around the Philippines to celebrate some of the country’s colorful festivals and to mount various Kapuso mall events.

