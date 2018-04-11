Mom, son perish in fire

By Kate Louise B. Javier

A 65-year-old mother and her 50-year-old son died during a fire that started inside their house in Caloocan City, Monday night.



Fire Officer 1 Jason Sarao, investigator on the case, identified the fatalities as Linda Carbonel and her son Vanjo.

Their burnt bodies were found lying on their beds in separate rooms.

Initial investigation showed that the fire broke out inside Vanjo’s room at their one-storey house in Barangay 184, Tala, at 10:10 p.m.

The fire reached third alarm and quickly spread to a small bakery located in front of the house. It was declared under control at 11:27 p.m.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is eyeing arson in the incident after Pepito, brother of Vanjo, claimed that his brother had mental illness.

“Prior to the incident, nagwawala si Vanjo kaya kinulong siya sa kwarto. Silang mag-ina lang ang naiwan doon sa bahay,” Sarao said in an interview.

Vanjo, who worked in Kuwait for three months, had instances of bringing gasoline, Pepito said.

Damage to property was pegged at around P500,00. Follow-up investigation is ongoing.

