PH archers gain final

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Paul Marton De la Cruz and Amaya Paz-Cojuangco edged their Indian rivals on Tuesday to barge into the final round of the compound mixed team event in the 2018 Asia Archery Cup at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.



De la Cruz and Cojuangco squeaked past Mrinal Anil and Aman Saini, 154-153, to arrange a gold-medal encounter with fancied Chinese Taipei.

The Taiwanese pair of Lin Ming-Ching and Lin Che-Wei outplayed China’s Chen Na and Huang Wei, 153-146, in the other semifinal pairing.

Also making into the finals were the men’s compound team of Earl Yap, Joseph Vicencio and De la Cruz after beating India’s Gurjatinder Singh, Pritish Chowdhury and Aman Saini, 230-28.

The women’s compound team and the recurve mixed team, meanwhile, set up a bronze-medal meeting with their respective counterparts after losing in the semis.

Jennifer Chan, Andrea Robles and Cojuangco succumbed to India’s Divya Dhayal, Muskan Kirar and Hiwrale, 229-219, while Mark Javier and Kareel Hongitan bowed to Taiwanese Lei Chien-Ying and Wei Chun-Heng, 19-16.

