Vice Ganda still in pain

By NEIL RAMOS

Vice Ganda on Monday admitted to experiencing continued difficulty concerning his health.

The comedian was rushed to a hospital February to treat pain caused by kidney stones.

In an interview then, his doctor, Tina Viceral, said Vice Ganda had ureteral colic, a condition wherein “a stone from the kidney falls and gets stuck in the tube connecting the kidney to the urinary bladder.”



She added, “Urine could not pass, resulting in a pressure build-up in the kidney, thus the pain.”

Eventually, they decided to let Vice Ganda undergo cystoscopy.

“This is a minimally invasive procedure which bypasses the obstructing stone. This allows urine to pass thus relieving the pain. He is being given a medication to dissolve the stones,” Dr. Viceral explained.

However, the 42-year old revealed he is still feeling some pain.

“Kapag nagtatawanan tayo, lalo na sa ‘TNT’ (Tawag ng Tanghalan), biglang nawawala ang ngiti ko, bumabagsak ang ngiti ko, kasi nararamdaman ko ang tubo ko masakit,” he shared with fans on “It’s Showtime.”

He said he wanted the said tube removed but his doctors advised against it.

“Sabi ko ayaw ko na, gusto ko nang ipatanggal ito. Sabi ng doctor after two months tingnan natin. Nagpa-ultrasound ako. Excited ako na makuha ‘yung result, eh hindi pa okay, kaya hindi pa siya tatanggalin.”

The openly gay TV host-actor is set to undergo another CT scan in the coming days. He asked fans to pray for him.

“Ipag-pray niyo ako para okay na ako. Hindi kasi ako makagalaw,” he explained, adding he only wanted to get better so he could entertain more people, something he wants to do for many years to come.

“As you mature, may naiisip ka ng social responsibility kumbaga. Sabi ko kung babawasan ko ‘yung araw na nagpapatawa ako sa TV, paano ‘yung mga taong mas mabigat ang pinagdadanan sa akin at hinahanap nila ako para tumawa? So sabi ko ‘yun na lang, patawa na lang ako. Sana i-bless ng Diyos ang intention ko na kaya ako nagpapakapagod kasi gusto ko lang magpatawa ng mga taong malulungkot lalo na sa Pilipinas,” he said.

