Batang Gilas bracing for ‘group of death’

By Jerome Lagunzad

To make sure that every member remains fully committed to the team’s collective goal, Batang Gilas coaches are making no assurances on who will be part of the Nationals for this year’s FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup in Argentina.



“They still have to deserve their spots,” stressed Batang Gilas assistant coach Josh Reyes during the team’s homecoming party last Tuesday night at the Bar One inside the Crowne Plaza-Manila following their fourth place finish in the recent FIBA Asian Under-16 championships in Foshan, China.

“You cannot just go to Argentina attending three practices. Each and everyone, from one to 12, have to deserve their spot on the team. The ideal scenario is for everyone to go to the World Cup. But you still have to deserve your spot.”

Towering center Kai Sotto, who was named as the Best Center in the tourney’s First Mythical Team, was in attendance along with fellow veterans Forthsky Padrigao, Terrence Fortea, Mac Guadaña, Geo Chiu, Rafael Go, Raven Cortez, Josh Lazaro, Kyle Bautista, Yukien Andrada and King Balaga.

Only wingman RC Calimag, who played the hero’s role in their all-important 72-70 victory over Japan in the quarterfinals that cemented Batang Gilas’ spot in the world stage, failed to show up as he went back home to United States to be with his family.

Nonetheless, Batang Gilas head coach Mike Oliver is expecting all of them to go all in as the Nationals gear up for tougher battles since they are pooled in the so-called “Group of Death” with European titlist France, Croatia, and host Argentina for the preliminary round in the June 30-July 8 cage spectacle.

“They are much taller, stronger and faster kaya kailangan natin i-develop ‘yung outside shooting and quickness in order for us to compete better in the worlds,” said Oliver, 45, who served as an assistant to Jamike Jarin during Batang Gilas’ initial foray in the world stage back in 2014 held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Oliver added that they are also looking at “two to three other homegrown players who could help the team achieve our goals in the worlds” if and when they get the green light from their respective school teams.

