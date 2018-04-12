Derek leaves TV5

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

AFTER six years, Filipino-British actor Derek Ramsay bid goodbye to TV5 as he thanked all those who made his stay on the Kapatid network memorable.



“Thank you TV5 for 6 great years. Thank you for trusting and believing in me,” said Derek on his Instagram post. He even shared a photo-op with TV5 President and Chief Executive Officer Chot Reyes, and Joji Dingcong, his manager.

“The projects and memories here will always be cherished. You always made me feel that i am truly family.

“Wishing you all the best in your new direction for the network. Kidlat signing out for now. Love you all,” said Derek.

Kidlat referred to the superhero role he played on the same network in 2013.

When he joined TV 5, Derek debuted in “Kidlat” and then he starred in several drama series. He also became the host of “The Amazing Race Philippines” Seasons 1 and 2.

Derek also covered the 2012 Olympics in London for TV 5. His last television appearance for the Kapatid network was for “Extreme Series: Kaya Mo Ba ‘To?”

It was in 2012 when Derek signed a contract for TV 5 after he left ABS-CBN. There were even unconfirmed reports then that Derek’s contract for the network was worth R500 million.

No announcement has been made if Derek would sign an exclusive contract with another TV station.

But in November 2017, Derek became a Kapamilya once again when he announced that he would be working with Bea Alonzo for the project “Kasal” under Star Cinema.

“ABS-CBN welcomes back Derek Ramsay who will soon work with Bea Alonzo in the film ‘Kasal’ under Star Cinema. ABS-CBN’s top management and Derek have met recently and resolved the issues arising from his transfer to another network five years ago,” according to a statement issued by Kane Errol Choa, Head, Integrated Corporate Communications that time.

Ramsay, 40, said that he is grateful that the executives of ABS CBN accepted him again.

“I’m very, very happy that I was able to sit down and talk with ABS management,” said Derek in response to ABS-CBN’s warm welcome,” the actor said in an exchange of text messages with PEP.ph last Nov. 17, 2017.

“This meeting was long overdue. It was something I’ve been wanting to do for the longest time;

“Everything was a big misunderstanding and this meeting cleared everything up. I have always had great respect for ABS and I’ve always said that they are one of the major reasons I am where I am today,” said Derek.

Derek’s memorable movies under Star Cinema were “No Other Woman” and “I Love You Goodbye.”

