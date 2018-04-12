Eaglets coach Silva quits

By Jerome Lagunzad

Coaching remains as one of the most fickle jobs, indeed.

Just a month after leading Ateneo back to the UAAP juniors basketball throne, coach Joe Silva stepped down, putting an end to his seven-year love affair with the Blue Eaglets whom he led to a pair of UAAP titles.



Ateneo, through a memo from high school principal Carmela Oracion, quickly filled up the spot by promoting long-time assistant Reggie Varilla, whose been with the school since 2011, as the new Blue Eaglets tactician.

The development came as a big surprise especially after Silva, who compiled a win-loss record of 77-20, steered Ateneo to a near flawless title run at the expense of Nazareth School of National University last March.

Silva took over the coaching reins from Jamike Jarin in 2011 and initially powered Ateneo to the UAAP crown in 2015 behind a formidable unit bannered by Jolo Mendoza, Gian Mamuyac and the celebrated Nieto twins – Mike and Matt.

Tempo-Bulletin tried hard to seek comments from Silva that could shed light on what prompted his decision but the amiable tactician politely declined to give any details.

“With all due respect (to the Ateneo team management), I’d rather not comment or say anything regarding this issue. I hope you understand. Thank you,” said Silva in a text message yesterday.

While he disclosed that he won’t be part of the Blue Eaglets’ coaching staff, Silva confirmed that he will remain as one of the deputies to Ateneo seniors basketball team mentor Tab Baldwin.

