Good news from and for Mindanao

1 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE was very good news from Mindanao early this month. Northern Mindanao accounted for 22 percent of the total quantity of traded goods in the first quarter of 2017, the highest among all regions nationwide, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.



The region’s five provinces – Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, and Misamis Occidental – recorded a total of 1.42 million tons of traded commodities. It was ahead of Central Luzon which had 1.35 million tons; Central Visayas, 890,000 tons; Mimaropa, 560,000 tons; West Visayas, 500,000 tons; and National Capital Region, 480,000 tons.

Later in the week, there was good news in turn for Mindanao. Its share in the national budget for 2018 is expected to more than double in the 2019 national budget now under consideration in the House of Representatives. From its 2018 budget share of 11.45 percent, Mindanao will be getting 24 percent in 2019, Mindanao Development Authority (MINDA) Chairman Abul Khayr Alonto said, relaying this assurance from Mindanao congressmen.

The additional funds will go to infrastructures that will foster development industries, small and macro enterprises, and projects for poverty alleviation. These include priority programs of the Mindanao Development Corridors, such as the Mindanao High-speed Railway System, land transport connectivity, and Mindanao gateways. The new funds will also go to hospitals and schools.

For decades, Mindanao was cited by national leaders as a “Land of Promise” because of its rich resources, but its people and its leaders have long deplored that it was not getting enough attention from the national government in “imperial Manila.” The rise of a president from Mindanao – President Duterte of Davao City – may have made the big difference in both government attention and in public drive.

And this is only the beginning. The expected doubling of Mindanao funding in the 2019 national budget will raise the entire region’s share to 24 percent. In the interest of equity, it should be 32 to 34 percent, MINDA Chairman Alonto said.

The important thing is that the change is taking place. The economic growth will also help ease the discontent that now feeds the rebellions that keep rising in some areas of Mindanao. With peace and with development, we have great confidence that the promise of this frontier in the south will soon be fulfilled.

Related

comments