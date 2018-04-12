Gov’t eyes limiting Boracay tourists

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Analou de Vera

The government is planning to limit the number of tourists entering Boracay Island once its rehabilitation is completed.



“Pag puno na ‘yan, you have to book on the next day. You have to wait. Anyway, there’s Caticlan, they can stay in Caticlan, and then pag medyo lumabas na ang turista they can go in. We have to limit,” said Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo said yesterday.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources Undersecretary Jonas Leones said that they are releasing Boracay’s carrying capacity by the end of this month that will determine the threshold of resources that can be accommodated by the island.

“Carrying capacity will be released by April. The carrying capacity study is critical after rehabilitation because that will set the limit and threshold of resources that can be accommodated by the Boracay,” Leones said.

Teo said that the Boracay Interagency Task Force is against the plan to construct a casino in Boracay.

She said that Boracay’s closure will possibly take only up to four months, depending on the cooperation of the stakeholders.

Related

comments