House decision on Articles of Impeachment by May

By Ben R. Rosario

The House of Representatives will decide whether or not it will send the Articles of Impeachment against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno to the Senate before the end of next month.



House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez disclosed that it would take congressmen a week or two after the May 15 resumption of Congress sessions to dispose of the impeachment question.

Alvarez made the status of the Sereno impeachment bid known after President Duterte, apparently peeved at the embattled Chief Justice’s statement against him, asked the House to fasttrack the attempt to oust her.

Sereno dared Duterte to explain why Solicitor General Jose Calida led the filing of a quo warranto petition questioning her appointment as SC chief.

Stung by the Judiciary head’s insinuation of Duterte’s collusion in the filing of the “unconstitutional” petition, the Chief Executive called on Alvarez to immediately act on the impeachment.

