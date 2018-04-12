Kyrgios advances at Houston claycourt

Nick Kyrgios rallied from the first set loss to defeat unseeded American Bjorn Fratangelo 6-7 (2/7), 6-1, 6-2 in the second round of the US Men’s Claycourt Championship.

The 22-year-old Australian fourth seed hammered 21 aces and broke Fratangelo’s serve four times in the one hour, 32-minute match.

Kyrgios is making his debut in the event and is seeking his first career claycourt title.

He has been hampered by injuries this season, pulling out of Rotterdam, Delray Beach, Indian Wells and Acapulco tournaments with back and elbow problems. He returned for the Miami Open last month where he reached the fourth round before losing to Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Kyrgios advances to the quarter-finals where he will play Ivo Karlovic who eased past qualifier Denis Kudla 7-5, 7-5. (Agence France-Presse)

