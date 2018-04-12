More Pinoy celebrities

By Ronald Constantino

WELCOME DINNER – Highspeed “covered,” in a manner of speaking, the welcome dinner hosted by Tito Al Chu in his Anaheim home in California. Actually the welcome dinner was for Aster Amoyo (Tito Al’s cousin) and I, who visited the Chus for more than a week. We were Tito Al’s house guests.



Immigration lawyer Jemela Nettles came with a niece. Atty. Nettles helped Pinoy stars and mediamen get the much coveted Green Card, entitling them to work and settle in the United States, earning her the “title” lawyer to Pinoy stars.

Too bad that a few days after the welcome dinner, Atty. Nettles met an accident. Her car was a wreck, but hopefully she was not hurt badly.

Tootsie Guevarra was with her Italian husband, children, and mother. Back home, Tootsie was a recording star. She still performs every now and then in Los Angeles and neighboring cities.

Louie Reyes is a music teacher. She regularly flies to Manila to sing in reunion concerts with The Minstrels. Louie came with husband Cesar.

•

CELEBRITIES, TOO – Tito Al Chu and Aster Amoyo are celebrities in their own right.

He produced many successful concerts in California and became friends to John Lloyd Cruz, Mark Bautista, and especially Sarah Geronimo. Tito Al’s retired and has passed on the management of three facilities (care-giving homes) to his son Albert and nephew Gengie (and wife Aileen).

Tito Al tends to his beautiful garden and orchard.

Ma’am Aster is popular TV-radio host, magazine publisher, talent manager, and columnist. To date, people recognize her, even in America.

•

TELENOVELA FOLLOWERS – Tito Al and his wife Elizabeth and sister Mariquita are avid followers of telenovelas, which has English subtitles in the US. One of their favorites is, what else?, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.” They are keen on the never ending adventures of Cardo, played by Coco Martin.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” will air until September, making it three years in running. A rare feat these days when most TV shows are good for only one or two seasons. Whoever thought of adding the name of FPJ in the title is a genius.

