Ocean Park Hong Kong Animal Discovery Fest and Conservation Day Invite Family Explorers to Uncover AmazingHidden Animal Secrets

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Limited-time up-close animal encounters, experiential workshops and fun games bring conservation concepts to life

(Hong Kong, April 2018)Ocean Park Hong Kong invites families to enjoy an exciting holiday filled with edu-tainment and activities which willtest their knowledge of a wide array of land, air and sea animalsat Ocean Park Animal Discovery Fest 2018that launched on March 24 and will run up to May 6, 2018.



Jam-packed withbrain-stimulatingquizzes and experiential activities, the event looks to help family explorers decode myths like how to tell apart shark eggs, why birds build nests and the different types of nest they build, how sloths eat, how to rescue sea turtles, and more. For observant visitors who notice the colourful wristbands around the flippers of the Park’s penguins, not only can they crack the secret behind the colour coding, they can also customise a wristband to take home!

Even more exciting, families can get up-close with the capybara, the world’s largest rodentand red-handed tamarins,a group of small monkeys from the Amazon Rainforest with contrasting reddish-orange hair on their feet and hands,for the first time in a limited-time “Get Closer to the Animals” programme. Besides helping prepare snacks for them, guests will be able to feed and observe them at a close distance, and get first-hand information from their keepers about theirlifestyles, diets, day-to-day care, and other inside stories.

Leo Kung, Chairman of Ocean Park, said, “Animal Discovery Fest makes for the perfect family outing this summer. It uses Ocean Park’s interactive natural environment and offers many creative ways to inspire children to learn, respect and appreciate mother nature.We’re happy to make use of this as a learning tool for many visitors to appreciate animal life in this day and age.”

“Whiskers Express & the Miraculous Journey” featuring songs by Mark Lui

In addition to checking out limited-time animal programmes andworkshops, families can go on an exciting adventure with the Park’s new characters – Whiskers & Friends. TheWhiskers Theatre will transform into a train station for the “Whiskers Express& the Miraculous Journey”, in which Whiskers &Friends will take everyone on a thrilling adventure.

With a captivating storyline, dances, juggling acts, interactive games, special stage effects and music, including songs written by famous composer Mark Lui, children can learn about how everyone has a role to play in protecting the environment for both humans and animals. Mark Lui is also working with Ocean Park on a new edu-taining3D animation series on Whiskers & Friends’ exciting adventures.

Another activity not to be missed during Animal Discovery Fest is the Sea Life Digi-paint Workshop at Whiskers Harbour, where children can turn their creative paper paintings into 3D images on a gigantic digital panel. They will then be challenged to remove plastics and other rubbish from their digital paintings of the sea to make them beautiful again.

Discover more at the Ocean Park Adventure Camp

For children who would like to build upon theAnimal Discovery Fest experience and take their exploration of animals and nature to the next level, the Ocean Park Spring Adventure programmes combine science experiments, animal observation, personal and collaborative challenges, as well as take investigative tasks to all corners of Ocean Park for participants to learn cool things about science while developing their communication, interpersonal, logical thinking, problem-solving and cooperation skills.

Related

comments