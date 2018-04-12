PBA: SMB boss eyes Grand Slam

By WAYLON GALVEZ

After coming up short of granting chief supporter Ramon S. Ang’s fervent wish for a Grand Slam feat last year, San Miguel Beer sets out for another ambitious bid and the Beermen are oozing with confidence that they can get the job done this time.



“Kita naman na kaya namin basta sama-sama kami as a team,” said co-skipper Arwind Santos during the SMB’s victory party Tuesday night to celebrate the four-peat Philippine Cup title they won in a championship showdown opposite the Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok last Friday.

“Buo naman ang team from last season, napagdaanan namin ito for sure may natutuhan kami. May parating kaming bagong player and bago din ‘yung import namin,” he added.

Of course, the 6-foot-4 Santos, a one-time league MVP, is referring to Fil-German big man Christian Standhardinger, the top overall pick during last year’s PBA Rookie Draft, and import Troy Gillenwater who will join SMB in the Commissioner’s Cup.

At 6-foot-8, Standhardinger is a match up problem against other teams since he’s capable of playing the center position, as well as wing and power forward spots on an already loaded team led by reigning four-time MVP June Mar Fajardo.

Aside from Fajardo and Santos, Standhardinger will also team up with co-captains Alex Cabagnot and Chris Ross, sharp shooter Marcio Lassiter, solid backups Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Gabby Espinas and Brian Heruela.

The Filipino-German Standhardinger is still playing for his Hong Kong-based basketball club in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) but he is expected to join SMB next conference that starts April 22.

During the victory party at the company’s office, Ang, president and CEO of San Miguel Corporation, once again reiterated his hopes of seeing the Beermen complete the ‘Triple Crown’ bid.

“Pinagdadasal po natin na sana manalo ho tayo ng Grand Slam…’yun naman po ay pinagdadasal,” he said as players, coaches and supporters applauded in response.

San Miguel Beer stamped its class in the season-opening Philippine Cup and the mid-season Commissioner’s Cup, but saw its dreams get shattered into pieces after falling prey to sister team Barangay Ginebra in the Governors Cup quarterfinals last year.

“Siguro sa aming mga players gagawin namin yung best… hiling ni boss so kami gagawin namin lahat ng makakaya namin. Give lang namin yung best every game,” said the 6-foot-10 Fajardo.

