Sato, Alba pull off stunners in match play

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jufil Sato and Juan Karloz Alba bundled out second seed Peter Tyler Po and No. 3 Paolo Wong, respectively, to barge into the quarterfinal round of the third MVPSF Visayas Regional Match Play Championship yesterday at the Cebu Country Club.



Sato, who finished at No. 15 after the 36-hole stroke play elims, slugged it out with Po from the start then parred the first extra hole to clinch a 1-up victory and arrange a quarters duel with No. 10 Martin Mendoza.

The 19th-ranked Alba, on the other hand, shocked Wong with a 2-up victory for a clash with No. 11 Joaquin Velez, who also upended sixth seed Jovi Neri, 2&1.

Mendoza also clipped seventh seed Harvey Sytiongas, 6&4, as reversals marred the matches in the lower half of the 32-player draw of the annual event sponsored by MVP Sports Foundation and held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour.

Related

comments