Smart seeks first PSL win

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

4:15 p.m. – Cignal vs Generika-Ayala

7:00 p.m. – Sta. Lucia Realty vs Smart

Teams from the lower half of the eight-team field gun for morale-boosting victories today as the classification phase of the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix draws to a close at The Arena in San Juan City.



Cignal squares off with Generika-Ayala in the 4:15 p.m. before Sta. Lucia collides with free-falling Smart in the 7 p.m. main header, all of them looking to give themselves added confidence ahead of the playoff round.

All eyes will be on Cuban sensation Gyselle Silva as she tries to come up with a strong encore to a record-breaking 56-point explosion against Cocolife over the weekend and help the Giga Hitters finally get over the hump on their 10th try.

Smart is already locked in a quarterfinal duel with defending champion F2 Logistics (9-1) which will be armed in the quarterfinals on Saturday at the Gen. Trias Sports Center in Gen. Trias City in Cavite and a breakthrough win at the expense of dangerous Sta. Lucia will give it a badly needed tonic.

Meanwhile, Cignal, which has a 3-6 win-loss card, has a slight chance to improve its quarterfinal placing if it wins via straight sets over Generika-Ayala (2-7) while hoping that Sta. Lucia (4-5) suffers a straight-sets loss to Smart.

The Petron Blaze Spikers (9-1), who overcame the Asset Managers in a five-set thriller last Tuesday, secured the second spot and will take on the Lifesavers in the Last 8 round.

