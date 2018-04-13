19 rescued off Surigao

By Mike U. Crismundo

PILAR, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued Tuesday 19 people who were earlier reported lost at sea after their motorized banca capsized near Surigao.



The boat was said to have been tossed by huge waves a few minutes after leaving its port of origin in Barangay Bilang-Bilang, Surigao City.

All the passengers have since been discharged from a hospital. They were bound for Barangay Talavera, an island barangay in Taganaan town, also in Surigao del Norte when the accident happened.

