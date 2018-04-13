3-year-old dies in fire

By Lesley Caminade Vestil

LAPU LAPU CITY – A three-year-old female child died in a fire that razed a residence in Sitio Cabatuan, Barangay Maribago in Lapu Lapu City Tuesday evening.



The casualty was identified as Merry Julian Castillano, 3. Also injured in the same blaze were her siblings identified as Geraldine Castillano, 12, Merry Geralyn Castillano, 7 and Dante Castellano Jr, 5. Authorities believe the fire might have started from a mosquito repellent that was left unattended.

The father of the children was out for work when the fire broke out. The mother of the children died two months ago.

