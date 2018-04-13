4 BIFF men surrender

By FRANCIS T. WAKEFIELD

Four Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) surrendered to the 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion in Ampatuan, Maguindanao Tuesday.



They were presented to local and military officials at the 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion headquarters on Wednesday.

Present were Major General Arnel B. dela Vega, Joint Task Force ZamPeLan (Zamboanga Peninsula, Lanao) commander and Maguindanao Governor Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu.

The surrenderees yielded several high-powered firearms including a rocket propelled grenade launcher, an M16 rifle, and a Garrand.

Dela Vega noted this is the first time members of the BIFF surrendered to the government.

“The surrenderees felt that it is time for them to return to the fold of law after seeing President Rodrigo Duterte is serious about his campaign to attain peace in Min danao,” Dela Vega said.

The identities of the surrenderees were withheld for their security. The 6th ID will give them refuge until they are ready to rejoin mainstream society.

Mangudadatu promised to help the surrenderees with livelihood training.

