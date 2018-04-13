Ancajas-Sultan fight is disheartening – Mitra

By Waylon Galvez

Games and Amusement (GAB) chief Baham Mitra said the title fight between defending junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas and Jonas Sultan in Las Vegas is disheartening.



“Kung pwede sana na-avoid,” said Mitra. “For me it’s disheartening. We don’t encourage for a Filipino to fight another Filipino.”

“Puwede sanang nasa WBO or WBC yung isa, kaso No. 1 challenger si Jonas sa IBF. Hindi na natin mapipigilan e, I don’t think we can stop the fight, naka-schedule na e,” he added.

Ancajas, who captured the IBF junior bantamweight title versus McJoe Arroyo of Puerto Rico in 2016, will try to defend the championship for the fifth time when he meets Sultan on May 26 in Las Vegas.

Nonetheless, Mitra expects the fight to be fierce and interesting.

